These Sustainable Life Swaps Will Save You Money

Sometimes it's easy to assume that choosing the eco-friendly option is going to be more costly.

Turns out this isn't the case. We've rounded up the ten easiest things you can do to love that sustainable life – and save money at the same time.

1. Invest in a reusable water bottle

Instead of being stung for a couple of quid every time you buy a bottle of water at the train station or on your lunch, be more Lily Cole and refill your reusable water bottle with tap water and cut down on your plastic usage and spending.

2. Buy a bag of sustainable coffee, a cafetière and a flask

Instead of contributing to the drain on both planetary resources and your own pay check by buying takeaway cup of coffee every morning, make your own. Join the ranks of coffee snobs, it feels good.

3. Go vintage

It's still in fashion, and much better for the planet than binge buying five tops in five different colours off the high street. Either that, or clothes swap with your mates.

4. Replace your light bulbs with LED lights

Due to the longer lifespan of LED lights, you will save the pennies in the long run if you invest. Plus, they're more energy efficient. Double win.

5. Use a laundry rack when possible

Only use your tumble dryer with bedding and towels. Unless there's a heatwave outside, in which case take full advantage of the natural drying properties of the sun.

6. Walk to work, or car share

If you live close enough, try to take a couple of days a week at least to walk. If not, you're cutting down on the environmental and economic cost of your commute if you share with a friend or colleague.

7. Use your microwave

Yes, you read that right. They use much less energy than toasters or regular ovens. Easier on the electric bill and the planet.

8. Take shorter showers

Shaving one minute off your shower time saves almost a thousand gallons of water a year.

9. Buy second-hand books

If you're not ready to join the Kindle and e-book craze, pick up a pre-loved book to save paper. Plus, they're almost always way cheaper.

10. Make your own cleaning products

Good news: you probably already own all the ingredients to make your own window cleaner. Check out our handy guide here.

