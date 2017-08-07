This Week In Climate Change – What You Need To Know

You're busy, we get it. So here, in bitesize form, are the latest moves and shakes in the world of the people fighting – and furthering – climate change.

***

1. Tesco is calling time on plastic bags

After the great 5p bag fiasco, the supermarket is taking it a step further. As of 28th August, you'll only be able to a) bring your own bag, or, b) buy a 10p bag for life. The latter are made of 94 per cent recycled plastic and can be replaced, for free, when they wear out.

2. Fossil fuel subsidies are 6.5 per cent of global GDP

A new study, published in the World Development journal and carried out by staff from the International Monetary Fund, shows how much money is going into subsidising fossil fuel companies, all over the world.

The research states that estimated subsidies are '$4.9 trillion worldwide in 2013 and $5.3 trillion in 2015 (6.5 per cent of global GDP in both years).'

The paper broadens the definition of 'subsidy,' to encompass when consumer prices are less than supply costs, as well as environmental costs and general consumption taxes.

3. Climate change could kill up to 15,000 people by the end of the century

Extreme weather – such as flash floods, wildfire and temperatures high enough to cause heatstroke – could result in the deaths of up to 15,000 by the time we head into the new century, new research indicates.

The numbers were calculated based on a future without a radical shift to renewable energy.

4. Fewer cars is the only way to cleaner air, says government advisor

We need to get on board with alternative methods of travel, rather than just switching to electric cars. So says Frank Kelly, Professor of Environmental Health at Kings College London and chair of the government advisory committee on the medical effects of air pollutants.

Speaking on the government's plan to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040, Kelly said: "The government's plan does not go nearly far enough... our cities need fewer cars, not just cleaner cars."

